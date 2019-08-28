Bend-La Pine Schools honor 'staff of the year'

Bend-La Pine Schools’ staff of the year for 2019 include, from left, Three Rivers Principal Tim Broadbent , Pacific Crest Middle School Kitchen Manager Debbie VanVliet and Mountain View High School math teacher Sharon Sieveking . (Photo: Kimberly Teichrow Photography)

BEND, Ore. - A math teacher who helps her students earn hundreds of college credits each year. A kitchen manager who learns every student’s name and food preferences. A principal who creates a school culture of compassion and learning. These three dedicated Bend-La Pine Schools’ staff members were honored as staff members of the year during the all-staff Welcome Back celebration Tuesday.

Pacific Crest Middle School kitchen manager Debbie VanVliet is the Support Staff Person of the Year; Mountain View High School math teacher Sharon Sieveking is the Certified Staff Person of the Year; and Three Rivers School Principal Tim Broadbent is the Distinguished Administrator of the Year.

In all, 15 Bend-La Pine Schools staff members were recognized at the event for their dedication, skill and positive impact on students.

“These staff members do whatever it takes to make a positive difference in the lives of students. I am blown away by their commitment and heart, and I am thrilled to be able to recognize them for their contributions,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson.

Certified Staff of the Year Finalists:

Scott McDonald – Instructional Coach, TLC

Megan Silvey –Student Services, La Pine Elementary

Donna Lindsay – Second Grade Teacher, Silver Rail Elementary

Matt McCown –Speech Pathologist, Pilot Butte Middle

Greg Wognild – Career and Technical Education Teacher, Sky View Middle

Stephanie Boni –First Grade, Spanish Dual Immersion at Bear Creek Elementary

Sharon Sieveking –Math Teacher, Mountain View High

Support Staff of the Year Finalists: