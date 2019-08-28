Bend-La Pine Schools honor 'staff of the year'
During all-staff 'Welcome Back' celebration
BEND, Ore. - A math teacher who helps her students earn hundreds of college credits each year. A kitchen manager who learns every student’s name and food preferences. A principal who creates a school culture of compassion and learning. These three dedicated Bend-La Pine Schools’ staff members were honored as staff members of the year during the all-staff Welcome Back celebration Tuesday.
Pacific Crest Middle School kitchen manager Debbie VanVliet is the Support Staff Person of the Year; Mountain View High School math teacher Sharon Sieveking is the Certified Staff Person of the Year; and Three Rivers School Principal Tim Broadbent is the Distinguished Administrator of the Year.
In all, 15 Bend-La Pine Schools staff members were recognized at the event for their dedication, skill and positive impact on students.
“These staff members do whatever it takes to make a positive difference in the lives of students. I am blown away by their commitment and heart, and I am thrilled to be able to recognize them for their contributions,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson.
Certified Staff of the Year Finalists:
- Scott McDonald – Instructional Coach, TLC
- Megan Silvey –Student Services, La Pine Elementary
- Donna Lindsay – Second Grade Teacher, Silver Rail Elementary
- Matt McCown –Speech Pathologist, Pilot Butte Middle
- Greg Wognild – Career and Technical Education Teacher, Sky View Middle
- Stephanie Boni –First Grade, Spanish Dual Immersion at Bear Creek Elementary
- Sharon Sieveking –Math Teacher, Mountain View High
Support Staff of the Year Finalists:
- John Aubry – Engineer, Information Technology
- Eilean Karpstien –FAN Advocate, Juniper Elementary
- Shannon Busack – Inclusion Educational Assistant, Cascade Middle
- Jennifer Scalley – Office Manager, Realms High
- Debbie VanVliet – Kitchen Manager, Pacific Crest Middle
- Clayton Forney – Outside Services Foreman, Maintenance Department
- Amy Micheletti – Counseling Secretary, Summit High