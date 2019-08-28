News

Bend-La Pine Schools honor 'staff of the year'

During all-staff 'Welcome Back' celebration

Aug 27, 2019

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:31 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - A math teacher who helps her students earn hundreds of college credits each year. A kitchen manager who learns every student’s name and food preferences. A principal who creates a school culture of compassion and learning. These three dedicated Bend-La Pine Schools’ staff members were honored as staff members of the year during the all-staff Welcome Back celebration Tuesday.

Pacific Crest Middle School kitchen manager Debbie VanVliet is the Support Staff Person of the Year; Mountain View High School math teacher Sharon Sieveking is the Certified Staff Person of the Year; and Three Rivers School Principal Tim Broadbent is the Distinguished Administrator of the Year.

In all, 15 Bend-La Pine Schools staff members were recognized at the event for their dedication, skill and positive impact on students.

These staff members do whatever it takes to make a positive difference in the lives of students. I am blown away by their commitment and heart, and I am thrilled to be able to recognize them for their contributions, said Superintendent Shay Mikalson.

Certified Staff of the Year Finalists:

  • Scott McDonald Instructional Coach, TLC
  • Megan Silvey –Student Services, La Pine Elementary
  • Donna Lindsay Second Grade Teacher, Silver Rail Elementary
  • Matt McCown –Speech Pathologist, Pilot Butte Middle
  • Greg Wognild Career and Technical Education Teacher, Sky View Middle
  • Stephanie Boni –First Grade, Spanish Dual Immersion at Bear Creek Elementary
  • Sharon Sieveking –Math Teacher, Mountain View High

Support Staff of the Year Finalists:

  • John Aubry Engineer, Information Technology
  • Eilean Karpstien –FAN Advocate, Juniper Elementary
  • Shannon Busack Inclusion Educational Assistant, Cascade Middle
  • Jennifer Scalley Office Manager, Realms High
  • Debbie VanVliet  Kitchen Manager, Pacific Crest Middle
  • Clayton Forney  Outside Services Foreman, Maintenance Department
  • Amy Micheletti  Counseling Secretary, Summit High

