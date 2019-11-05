Bend-La Pine schools chief Mikalson departs for new role

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Shay Mikalson will be leaving for new educational role in 2020 (KTVZ file photo)

REDMOND, Ore. - The High Desert Education Service District announced Tuesday that Shay Mikalson will lead Central Oregon's development, implementation and evaluation of the Student Success Act, resigning his position as Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent next June 30.

Beginning July 1, 2020, Mikalson, who was chosen as Bend-La Pine Schools superintendent in 2015, will serve as chief student success officer for HDESD. In his new role, he will also be responsible for other school improvement efforts across the region.

The Student Success Act -- which passed the Legislature on May 13 -- represents an historic investment in Oregon's education system, bringing approximately $1 billion of additional annual funding to Oregon schools and early childhood programs.

The state's 19 regional education service districts will receive an initial $24 million to partner with districts to identify needs, provide technical assistance and stand up new initiatives. High Desert ESD will receive $1.17 million of that investment, and Mikalson will lead those regional and district partnerships.

"We have an opportunity to make an incredibly powerful impact on our students and families with the Student Success Act, and we are going to do this right," said HDESD Superintendent Paul Andrews. "Shay's insights, experience and success with Central Oregon's two largest school districts make him ideally suited for this new role. We couldn't think of a better leader for this critical work."

Mikalson described this new regional role as a meaningful next step in his career as an educator.

"While leaving Bend-La Pine Schools is an extremely hard decision, I truly believe this is a once- in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve all of Central Oregon's students," he said.

"This is an historic time for Oregon's public schools, and I am excited to be able to broaden my work while continuing to partner with Bend-La Pine Schools and other districts in our region to collectively deliver on the promise of public education for each and every student across Oregon," Mikalson added.

"It has been my honor to serve the Bend-La Pine Schools for the past eight years," he continued. "I'm proud of the gains that have taken place and grateful for the support of Bend-La Pine Schools' amazing staff, parents, school board members and community as we work together to ensure that all students have the tools they need to become college-prepared and future-ready. I'm looking forward to continuing this work on a larger scale with all of our Central Oregon school districts."

About HDESD

The High Desert Education Service District (HDESD) is a regional support system that links school districts in Central Oregon to state and national education resources. Our programs help districts minimize duplication of services, preserve their local budgets and receive special programs that might otherwise be unavailable to them.