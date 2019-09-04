News

Bend-La Pine Schools app aims to prevent tragedy

Suicide prevention resources added to student IDs

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 07:56 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:56 PM PDT

BendLa Pine schools use app to prevent tragedy

BEND, Ore. - There have been 17 suicides in Deschutes County among people aged 10 to 24.

In 2017, there were two teen suicides in one day in Central Oregon. That's when former Bend police Sgt. Scott Vincent decided he wanted to do something about it.

After doing some research, Vincent said Tuesday he realized students often talk with other students, and their No. 1 method of communication was through their cellphone.

So Vincent spearheaded the creation of the "First Step" app, which is a link to community resources.

With the support of Bend-La Pine Schools, the app was added to more than 13,000 student iPads.

"First Step was created with the student and child in mind.” Vincent said. “Every step of this process, school students and kids were involved in the development. And ... the graphic designs of First Step were all created by youth and teens, because I wanted this program to be teens talking to teens." 

On the app, each icon is a hot button that takes users quickly and easily to the corresponding resource.

Vincent said since December 2017, the app has had more than 19,700 uses on the student iPads.

New this year, Bend-La Pine Schools added the resources for Lines for Life and Safe Oregon on the back of student ID cards.

People can also find resources at KTVZ.com under the Community tab, by clicking on "Let’s Talk."

For more information on the app, visit the Bend-La Pine Schools website by clicking here.  For the city of Bend's video, click here.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3

News
On this day: September 2
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

On this day: September 2

News
10 Gmail innovations
LICreate/iStock

10 Gmail innovations

News
On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

National & World
Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas
CNN

Gunman drives around shooting in West Texas

News
On this day: August 31
Chatham House via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 31

News
On this day: August 30
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 30

News
World's top travel destinations
freeimages.com/krzysiuc

World's top travel destinations

News
On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

News
World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

News
On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

News
On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

News
Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

News
Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

News
On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

News
10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

News
On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25

News
On this day: August 24
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: August 24

News
15 emerging U.S. downtowns
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

15 emerging U.S. downtowns

News
On this day: August 23
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse B. Awalt/U.S. Navy via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 23

News
On this day: August 22
iStock/DegasMM

On this day: August 22