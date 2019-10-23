News

Bend 'In-N-Out Burger' sign sparks false hopes

Much-wanted company denies any Bend plans now

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 12:14 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:13 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Signs heralding a new restaurant or other business go up around Bend all the time, but few bring such attention or questions as one spotted this week near Highway 97 and Butler Market Road: "HERE SOON: IN-N-OUT BURGER.'"

But to that California-based burger chain's legion of hopeful fans: Sorry, folks. Not here, at least, not now.

The sign showed up on a chain-link fence near Kohl's and M. Jacobs at the Bend River Promenade. 

Pretty soon, the Bend Foodies Facebook group had an inquiring post on Monday and dozens of follow-up comments, with a typical mix of reactions, from "Hallelujah" to those instead pining for the Portland area's Burgerville USA, others touting local businesses like Bend Burger Company and one who commented: "I think we're good on expensive burger joints."

NewsChannel 21 reached out to company officials Tuesday to see if it was a real announcement or not. Alas, they told us the only planned restaurant under construction in Oregon right now is in Keizer, where hiring for the business recently began.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


