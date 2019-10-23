Bend 'In-N-Out Burger' sign sparks false hopes

Someone put a sign proclaiming the imminent arrival of a much-sought In-N-Out Burger on a fence near Bend River Promenade, but the company says it has no current plans to come to the High Desert (Photo: Ben Steen/KTVZ.COM)

Someone put a sign proclaiming the imminent arrival of a much-sought In-N-Out Burger on a fence near Bend River Promenade, but the company says it has no current plans to come to the High Desert (Photo: Ben Steen/KTVZ.COM)

BEND, Ore. - Signs heralding a new restaurant or other business go up around Bend all the time, but few bring such attention or questions as one spotted this week near Highway 97 and Butler Market Road: "HERE SOON: IN-N-OUT BURGER.'"

But to that California-based burger chain's legion of hopeful fans: Sorry, folks. Not here, at least, not now.

The sign showed up on a chain-link fence near Kohl's and M. Jacobs at the Bend River Promenade.

Pretty soon, the Bend Foodies Facebook group had an inquiring post on Monday and dozens of follow-up comments, with a typical mix of reactions, from "Hallelujah" to those instead pining for the Portland area's Burgerville USA, others touting local businesses like Bend Burger Company and one who commented: "I think we're good on expensive burger joints."

NewsChannel 21 reached out to company officials Tuesday to see if it was a real announcement or not. Alas, they told us the only planned restaurant under construction in Oregon right now is in Keizer, where hiring for the business recently began.