Bend horse rescue seeks help to meet hay needs

Midwest weather, move to hemp brings shortages

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 08:56 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 08:56 PM PDT

Equine Outreach hurt by hay shortage

BEND, Ore. - Equine Outreach, Inc., a Bend horse rescue, finds itself in a perfect storm.  The crop-killing weather that plagued the Midwest earlier this spring and the hundreds of thousands of acres of Oregon hay ground that is now being used to grow hemp has created a critical hay shortage which has dried up hay donations and created rising hay prices. 

Equine Outreach is seeking public support to raise $18,000 to purchase the needed hay before the upcoming winter months.

In addition to rescuing and rehabilitating equines, Equine Outreach hosts an enrichment program for local memory care residents and youth groups, bringing alive their motto “People Helping Horses, Horses Helping People.”

Donations may be mailed to Equine Outreach, Inc., 60335 Arnold Market Road, Bend, OR  97702 or online at www.equineoutreach.com.

