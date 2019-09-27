Bend homebuilder to make affordable housing grants

BEND, Ore. - Housing affordability in the Pacific Northwest has reached a crisis point. The impacts are felt by hard-working families who’ve done everything right but, can’t achieve the American Dream. The governments that serve them must lead the way, developing new solutions that ensure prosperity is attainable for all. But they can’t do it alone.

Introducing The Hayden Opportunity Fund for Housing Affordability, an initiative of Hayden Homes, which announced Friday at the League of Oregon Cities Conference that in 2020 it will award $150,000 in grants to three cities, county governments or stakeholder agencies in Oregon, Washington and Idaho for their efforts to solve the housing affordability crisis in their communities.

Grants in the amount of $100,000, $30,000 and $20,000 will be awarded for the top three most innovative solutions.

“At Hayden Homes, we have been right in the heart of the housing availability conversation for 30 years,” said Dennis Murphy, CEO of Hayden Homes. “We’ve made it our mission to work with communities to design high quality neighborhoods and homes that offer homeownership to families across the income spectrum. But as the years have gone by, it’s gotten harder and harder to achieve.

"We need leadership from local governments and stakeholders who refuse to leave this problem for others to solve, and with The Opportunity Fund, we will do our part to support and recognize that leadership, innovation and collaboration.”

In 2020, the fund will award grants for the creation of projects or programs in partnership with community stakeholders who are also highly invested in solving the housing affordability crisis such as private businesses, local agencies, action councils, business associations, and non-profits.

The fund will specifically recognize those projects or programs that develop innovative solutions such as; code and zoning changes, re-prioritization of land for home-building, permitting process changes, reduction of regulatory barriers, reduced infrastructure requirements, creation of incentives, pilot projects, offering credit or reduced fees to builders serving community interests, as well as creative financing for homeowners.

“It’s time for creative actions that work,” said Deborah Flagan, vice president of community engagement at Hayden Homes. “At Hayden Homes, we are proud to support local government and stakeholders as they take on the mantle of leadership to achieve real results that make our communities more inclusive and affordable for everyone.”

A diverse panel of judges will be announced early next year, if you would like to nominate a judge, please contact us. The program details, requirements and guidelines will be available this fall, with applications being accepted next spring at HaydenOpportunity.org.

The government or organization earning the largest grant will receive an engraved trophy, a ceremony at a public meeting of their choice, a party for their staff and public recognition throughout the Pacific Northwest for their leadership in housing affordability and availability. For more information, visit HaydenOpportunity.org.