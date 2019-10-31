News

Bend groups rescue animals displaced by Calif. fires

Volunteers return home with 52 dogs and a cat

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 06:58 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 11:17 PM PDT

Bend shelters rescue dogs impacted by California fires

BEND, Ore. - Volunteers from two Bend-area animal rescue groups climbed in a motor home Monday and drove down to Northern California to help rescue dogs in areas hit by the destructive Kincade Fire.

The volunteers and the rescued animals arrived back in Central Oregon on Wednesday at Cascade Canine Rescue East and West. CCREW and Soft Paws Rescue brought home 52 dogs and one cat from Sonoma and Windsor counties. CCREW owner Dorie McLuskie drove the motor home for the group.

Despite having little to no sleep, Mersadies McDowell of Soft Paws Rescue and CCREW volunteers spent time Wednesday morning making space in their Tumalo shelter for the new arrivals.

"Sadly but gladly, the shelters in Sonoma County and Petaluma had an outpouring of help, and they only had five larger dogs at the shelter by the time we drove down," McDowell said. "We went further south and helped other shelters and dogs on euthanasia lists in areas where there were fires near or in the town."

McDowell also said some dogs were displaced from their foster homes due to the fire. She said the volunteers offered to pick up those dogs up, so the foster families could focus on finding their own sleeping arrangements away from the fires.

Marie Kitchen of CCREW told NewsChannel 21 the rescue group already received food donations early Wednesday morning from a community member. Also, Habitat for Humanity in Sisters donated bags of blankets and towels. 

Kitchen said CCREW plans to donate extra blankets and towels to warming shelters across the region as winter approaches. She said donations of food, kennels and funds to help cover vet care would be appreciated. 

Soft Paws Rescue and CCREW are also hoping to connect the animals with foster families and forever homes.

For more information about the shelter and how to adopt or foster an animal, visit CCREW's website.

