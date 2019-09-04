Bend girl with Down syndrome to be featured in Times Square

Bend girl with Down syndrome picked for Times Square video

BEND, Ore. - A Bend girl will be seeing herself on the big screen in New York City's Times Square to help kick off the National Down Syndrome Society's annual Buddy Walk.

Eight-year-old Alyvia Hallman and her family head to New York City for the event on Sept. 14, where her photo will be featured in an accompanying video presentation shown in Times Square.

Her mother, Celeste Hallman, entered Alyvia's photo in the NDSS worldwide call for photos for four years in a row. Out of the 3,000 pictures submitted, Alyvia's was one of the 500 selected photos.

Hallman describes Alyvia as a happy and social girl who loves playing soccer, exploring the outdoors, and meeting animals.

She learned about Alyvia's Down syndrome diagnosis a week after she was born. Although it was difficult watching Alyvia grow up alongside friends without a disability, Hallman says raising a daughter with Down syndrome taught her family more patience and understanding.

"Every child is different regardless if they have a disability or not," Hallman said Tuesday. "It doesn't matter when their milestones happen, they will happen. It just might take a little bit more time."

Alyvia told NewsChannel 21 she's excited for school. She's entering the third grade this academic year.

Hallman, who works at the Bend-La Pine School District's Teen Parent Program, says she's appreciative of Alyvia's educators and supporters who let her experience what it's like growing up like a regular kid.

For the family, it's an honor to represent Bend and to see Alyvia on the big screen. More importantly, they hope the Buddy Walk sheds a light on the message of acceptance and inclusion for people with disabilities like their "Livvy."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder and affects about one in every 700 babies born each year.

For more information about the Buddy Walk or the National Down Syndrome Society, click here. To learn about the upcoming Buddy Walk in Central Oregon, click here.