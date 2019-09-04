News

Bend forum to focus on cannabis process safety

At larger Occupational Safety & Health Conference

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 04, 2019 04:58 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 04:58 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Cannabis growers, extractors, and processors are invited to an upcoming workshop focusing on safety and health for the cannabis industry.

The Deschutes County Farm Bureau and the Oregon Farm Bureau Health & Safety Committee, in partnership with Oregon’s Occupational Safety & Health Division (Oregon OSHA), will present the “Cannabis Process Safety” workshop, taking place on Monday, Sept. 16 at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend.   

Topics for cannabis growers will include:

  • Hydrocarbon Extraction
  • Carbon Dioxide Extraction
  • CO2 and Alcohol Extraction
  • Worker Protection Standard
  • Electrical Safety
  • Oregon OSHA Consultation Services
  • Personal Protective Equipment

There will be speakers from Oregon OSHA, Oregon State University and Oregon-based grow and extraction operations.

The cannabis safety workshop is part of the larger Central Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference, which will tackle a range of other workplace health and safety issues.

Registration for the conference, which includes the workshop, is now open. The cost to attend ranges from $55 to $210.

See event flyer: http://bit.ly/2kjAMRB

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


