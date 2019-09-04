Bend forum to focus on cannabis process safety

MGN graphic

BEND, Ore. - Cannabis growers, extractors, and processors are invited to an upcoming workshop focusing on safety and health for the cannabis industry.

The Deschutes County Farm Bureau and the Oregon Farm Bureau Health & Safety Committee, in partnership with Oregon’s Occupational Safety & Health Division (Oregon OSHA), will present the “Cannabis Process Safety” workshop, taking place on Monday, Sept. 16 at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend.

Topics for cannabis growers will include:

Hydrocarbon Extraction

Carbon Dioxide Extraction

CO2 and Alcohol Extraction

Worker Protection Standard

Electrical Safety

Oregon OSHA Consultation Services

Personal Protective Equipment

There will be speakers from Oregon OSHA, Oregon State University and Oregon-based grow and extraction operations.

The cannabis safety workshop is part of the larger Central Oregon Occupational Safety & Health Conference, which will tackle a range of other workplace health and safety issues.

Registration for the conference, which includes the workshop, is now open. The cost to attend ranges from $55 to $210.

See event flyer: http://bit.ly/2kjAMRB