Bend Fire & Rescue holding warm clothing drive

Bend Fire & Rescue is holding its annual Warm Clothing Drive (Submitted photo)

BEND, Ore. - Bend Fire & Rescue is in the middle of its annual Warm Clothing Drive, where fire stations act as collection points for community members to drop off lightly used warm clothing and gear.

This is the fourth year of our event, and we are hoping to build off past successful drives," Battalion Chief Dave Howe said Friday. "In past years, we have collected and passed on several hundred pounds of warm gear and have probably amassed over 2,500 pounds in the past three years!"

There are donation boxes at each fire station in Bend and Tumalo, as well as the Fire Administration Building at 1212 SW Simpson Ave.

If you have hats, scarves, gloves, socks, coats and blankets that you no longer need, why not drop them off at a fire station for the less fortunate, Howe said. They will donate the collection to the Bethlehem Inn and Central Oregon Veterans Outreach.

"A 911 call could be prevented by your donation," Howe said.

As you sift through those closets this fall, firefighters ask that consider donating the items you no longer use, and encourage others to do the same.

The clothing drive ends on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

"Help us make Bend a warmer and healthier community this year, and thank you for your kindness and support!" Howe said.