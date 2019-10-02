News

Bend Fire reminder: Time to get that furnace checked

When it kicks on, heated dust gives burning smell

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 05:44 PM PDT

BEND, Ore - With the onset of cold weather, residential heating systems are quickly being put to the test. Now is the time to have your furnace checked to ensure proper lubrication and operation, filter change, heat exchanger integrity and belt inspection, Bend fire officials reminded Tuesday.

 

Over the summer, dust accumulates on heat exchangers, and when the device is activated for the first time in the fall, the heated dust gives off a burning smell, so ensure that the heat exchangers are cleaned.

 

Additionally, they said, please make sure there is at least 3 feet of clearance around any heating device, including wall-mounted electric heaters often found in garages. It is common for combustible items, such as cardboard boxes, to be placed in front of these heaters in a garage, during the summer.

 

When we have a cold snap in early autumn, the thermostat calls for heat, and combustible items near the device can heat to the point of ignition.

 

By ensuring that there is at least 3 feet of clearance around ALL heating devices, both in the living areas and in the garage, you will greatly reduce the chance of accidental ignition.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates