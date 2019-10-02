Bend Fire reminder: Time to get that furnace checked

iStock / JaniceRichard

BEND, Ore - With the onset of cold weather, residential heating systems are quickly being put to the test. Now is the time to have your furnace checked to ensure proper lubrication and operation, filter change, heat exchanger integrity and belt inspection, Bend fire officials reminded Tuesday.

Over the summer, dust accumulates on heat exchangers, and when the device is activated for the first time in the fall, the heated dust gives off a burning smell, so ensure that the heat exchangers are cleaned.

Additionally, they said, please make sure there is at least 3 feet of clearance around any heating device, including wall-mounted electric heaters often found in garages. It is common for combustible items, such as cardboard boxes, to be placed in front of these heaters in a garage, during the summer.

When we have a cold snap in early autumn, the thermostat calls for heat, and combustible items near the device can heat to the point of ignition.

By ensuring that there is at least 3 feet of clearance around ALL heating devices, both in the living areas and in the garage, you will greatly reduce the chance of accidental ignition.