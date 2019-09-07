News

Bend Fire Department receives Heart Assn. award

'Mission: Lifeline' for treating heart attacks

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 05:03 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 05:03 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Fire Department has received the American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline® EMS Silver Award for implementing quality improvement measures for the treatment of patients who experience severe heart attacks.

 

Every year, more than 250,000 people experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment. To prevent death, it is critical to restore blood flow as quickly as possible, either by mechanically opening the blocked vessel or by providing clot-busting medication.

 

The Mission: Lifeline initiative provides tools, training and other resources to support heart attack care following protocols from the most recent evidence-based treatment guidelines. Mission: Lifeline’s EMS recognition program recognizes emergency medical services for their efforts in improving systems of care to rapidly identify suspected heart attack patients, promptly notify the medical center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.  

 

“Bend Fire is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients,” said Drew Norris, deputy chief of EMS. “We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care efforts through Mission: Lifeline.”

 

EMTs and paramedics play a vital part in the system of care for those who have heart attacks,” said Tim Henry, M.D., Chair of the Mission: Lifeline Acute Coronary Syndrome Subcommittee. Since they often are the first medical point of contact, they can save precious minutes of treatment time by activating the emergency response system that alerts hospitals to an incoming heart attack patient. We applaud the Bend Fire Department for achieving this award in following evidence-based guidelines in the treatment of people who have severe heart attacks.

