Bend filmmaker to debut movie at BendFilm Festival

Local director debuts short film shot during Bends snowstorm

BEND, Ore. - The snowstorm that hit Central Oregon in late February and early March made the perfect backdrop for a Bend filmmaker’s feature film, which will debut -- of course -- at the BendFilm Festival.

Directed by Tim Cash and produced by his video production company, Far From Earth Films, the film “2 Below 0” takes place in the winter of 1979.

According to Cash, the story is not set in any specific location, but the heavy snow that blanketed the High Desert made Bend the perfect backdrop.

"I always wanted to be a filmmaker, but definitely there wasn't any options for filmmakers back then, unless you wanted to go to Hollywood, and try to make it in Hollywood," Cash said.

"Suddenly, the technology came out where a laptop and a camera could work together and you could edit something. A couple years after that, YouTube came out."

Cash said being in Central Oregon gives him many opportunities to express his creativity. He's directed dozens of music videos over the years. Aside from being a film director and producer, Cash travels, plays guitar for a local bend and practices the martial art of Wushu as a member of Oregon Tai Chi Wushu.

Making filmmaking relatively easy to do for just about anyone doesn't mean the path to popularity and success is always clear, he noted.

"It's changing so fast that it's really hard for us to figure out what is 'it' -- what's the 'It Factor,' because the 'It Factor' keeps changing," he said.

“2 Below 0” will debut at the Bend Film Festival on Oct. 11 and will be shown again on Oct. 13.

More information, including a link to the trailer, can be found here: https://bendfilm2019.eventive.org/films/5d780cf495e4eb002a4cd2e5