Bend event to celebrate first greenways completion

BEND, Ore. - The city of Bend invites media, neighbors and area businesses to join in celebrating the completion of the Northeast 6th and Northwest 15th Streets Neighborhood Greenways at 4 p.m. on Friday near the Orchard Park pavilion at 2001 NE 6th Street.

The celebration marks the completion of Phase 1 of the Neighborhood Greenways Project. The project added 2 miles of neighborhood greenways on local streets, providing a safer and more comfortable route for walking and biking than nearby busier streets. Improvements on neighborhood greenways include signs, pavement markings, and traffic-calming (such as speed humps) to slow and discourage cut-through traffic.

This event location is accessible. Sign language interpreter service, assistive listening devices, materials in alternate format such as Braille, large print, electronic formats and CD Formats, or any other accommodations are available upon advance request. Please contact Rory Rowan no later than Monday at RRowan@bendoregon.gov or (541) 388-5575. Providing, at least three days’ notice prior to the event will help ensure availability.

For more project information, visit: www.bendoregon.gov/neighborhoodgreenways.