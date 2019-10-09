News

Bend deploying drones to help inspect buildings

City's new program began in January

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 07:59 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:59 PM PDT

Bend deploying drones to inspect buildings

BEND, Ore. - The city of Bend has been testing out a new method to perform building inspections. The inspectors will no longer be strapping into harnesses and climbing on roofs. Instead, city officials say, those same inspectors are now flying drones.

 

Bend’s Building Safety Division started this program in January. That's when the first inspector became certified to fly drones.

 

Now, officials said the city does a couple of inspections each week using a drone.
 

Brad Mandal, a  building inspector with the city, said Tuesday that drone inspections can offer many advantages. For one, he said it's more efficient, as drones move faster than people. Mandal said it's also cost-effective, as it does not require safety equipment or ladders.
 

Most of all, Mandal said: It's safer.
 

"The intent of the program was to provide a level of safety that we didn't have before, by making it so inspectors wouldn't have to harness up to go up on roofs or to get to big heights above the ground and potentially fall," Mandal said.


The department currently has one drone, with four inspectors certified to fly it.

 

It's used for shearwall inspections, nailing inspections and re-roof inspections, among others.
 

Mandal said the drone does not perform well when it's actively snowing or raining, but it will be used in other icy, cold conditions.

 

"The potential for somebody to slip or fall in winter, and we can just take this up and verify what we need to see on top of a roof or whatever and keep them from potentially getting hurt," Mandal said.

 

Mandal said this new method has been successful so far, but also mentioned a couple challenges may arise as the drones become more commonplace.

 

"The data storage issues, and people feeling like we're watching them -- you know, like Big Brother's got the camera going, Mandal said. So we only use them for the inspections, and at this point we're getting approval from the people on site every time we do it."

 

Mandal said the city does not plan on keeping the data any longer than it needs to verify the inspections. He said he believes Bend is the only city in the state, and one of about four or five in the nation, to use drones for this purpose.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Economy
Best places to retire in US
iStock/moneybusinessimages

Best places to retire in US

News
On this day: October 8
Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary via Getty Images

On this day: October 8

News
Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Dazzling October C.O. sunset comes into view

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

News
On this day: October 7
State of California via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 7

News
Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

Bear cub wanders through SW Redmond neighborhood

News
On this day: October 6
Chris Trotman/Getty Images

On this day: October 6

News
On this day: October 5
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

On this day: October 5

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers