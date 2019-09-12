News

Bend dentist office offers four-legged stress relief

Birdie is in training as Bluefish's therapy dog

By:

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 08:20 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 08:20 PM PDT

Therapy dog welcome addition at Bend dentist

BEND, Ore. - Going to the dentist’s office is not always the most fun thing to do, and it can be stressful. But one furry friend is changing the way people experience their visit.

Bluefish Dental & Orthodontics has a four-legged staff member: Birdie, a therapy dog in training.

"I wanted a scruffy-faced-dog that didn't shed and that was good with kids — a Muppet. I wanted a Muppet dog, said Cate Quas, a pediatric dentist and orthodontist.

Quas opened the office in 2004, and Birdie joined the crew about a year ago. Earlier, Quas saw how well her first dog, Maddie, interacted with patients, and that inspired her to find a permanent office resident.

“When I saw Birdie’s picture, I thought, ‘Wow, that might be it,” she recalled.

Quas rescued the now-18-month-old wirehaired pointing griffon mix from an Arkansas shelter.

“She’s like a Disney character, honestly,” Quas said. “She’s a totally animated personality.”

And the younger patients especially find her a great companion during those not-fun times in a dentist’s chair.

“I’m a really big fan of dogs,” said Emma Polston, 8. My favorite animal is a dog, and Birdie is really calm. She’ll just let you pet her.

Birdie lay next to Emma during her appointment, helping make her feel comfortable. But most of the time, she’s at the front office, greeting patients.

They can pet her. Sometimes, she will go out in the waiting room with a handler, and she generally just drops to her back and wants belly rubs most of the time, Quas said.

Most of Birdie’s training came from therapy dog Expert Jack Barron of Pet Partners.

“She is fine with any sounds,” Barron said. “She can hear drilling of teeth, which bothers me, but doesn’t bother her.”

Barron said the key things Birdie needs to know is how to settle, stay in place and stay calm. That will make her the best certified therapy dog she can be.

"The kids really forget, for the moments, they're having their teeth worked on and concentrate on the dog, he said. And that's what it's about — to get them to think about the dog and not what's going on in their mouth."

The staff also has welcomed their new colleague.

“She’s playful, she’s smart,” Assistant Manager Jill “J.R.” Rowe said. She brings this dynamic of, if someone is a little stressed out — if I’m a little stressed out — she will come and lay her head in my lap. I’ll give her a little love. It’s a nice reset.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: September 13
Brian Bahr/Getty Images

On this day: September 13

Economy
20 ways your laziness is costing you money
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

20 ways your laziness is costing you money

News
On this day: September 12
Dolby Laboratories

On this day: September 12

News
Apple's 5 biggest flops
Photograph by Rama, Wikimedia Commons, Cc-by-sa-2.0-fr

Apple's 5 biggest flops

National & World
Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

News
On this day: September 11
Alex Wong/Getty Images

On this day: September 11

News
Best cold destinations for winter travel
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Best cold destinations for winter travel

News
On this day: September 10
NOAA-NASA GOES Project via Getty Images

On this day: September 10

News
America's most out-of-control frats
sshepard / iStock

America's most out-of-control frats

News
On this day: September 9
Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On this day: September 9

News
On this day: September 8
USAF 388th Range Squadron via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 8

News
On this day: September 7
Kremlin.ru via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 7

News
On this day: September 6
Brian Bahr/ALLSPORT

On this day: September 6

News
Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Dramatic scenes of C.O. storms, sunsets

Entertainment
Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

Scenes from New York Fashion Week 2019

News
On this day: September 5
White House photo by Paul Morse

On this day: September 5

Sports
Past Super Bowl MVPs
Harry How/Getty Images

Past Super Bowl MVPs

News
The worst backseat drivers
cylonka Bsg/freeimages.com

The worst backseat drivers

News
Best cities for hippies
Terrence McNally/Wikimedia Commons

Best cities for hippies

News
On this day: September 4
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On this day: September 4

News
On this day: September 3
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 3