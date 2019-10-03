News

Bend conference addresses rural health care needs

Topics include affordability, transportation

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2019 07:46 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 07:46 PM PDT

Annual Bend conference addresses need for rural healthcare

BEND, Ore. - The 36th annual Rural Health Conference kicked off Wednesday at the Riverhouse on the Deschutes in Bend. The two-day conference attracts health care leaders from around the state to collaborate on ways to address health care barriers in rural Oregon.

The agenda covers topics including working with patients in their homes, providing better health care to diverse communities, and how the shortage of affordable housing affects the hiring process for health care workers.

NewsChannel 21 spoke with Robert Duehmig, the interim director of Oregon Health and Science University's Office of Rural Health. He says there are various obstacles facing health care providers in rural areas and the people they serve.

"We want our rural communities to thrive," Duehmig says. "Some of the concrete steps (to take) are knowing who your partners are, knowing who else is working in your community so you can work together and to help the clinics, the hospitals, and public health folks here understand what changes are happening (within the state)."

He adds that helping providers transition from medical school to the workforce is also a big factor in improving access to rural health care. The issues that face providers include student debt, graduation rates and affordable housing.

"(We have to) make sure the education system is working with the needs in the rural communities," Duehmig says.

Speakers at the event include Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority; Dr. Paul Gorman, the assistant dean of rural medical education at OHSU, and students from various Oregon medical schools. 

For more details about the topics covered at the conference, visit the Oregon Office of Rural Health at https://www.ohsu.edu/oregon-office-of-rural-health/oregon-rural-health-conference

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 4
Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA

On this day: October 4

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: October 3
Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

On this day: October 3

News
On this day: October 2
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: October 2

Politics
What to know about the whistleblower scandal
Copyright 2019 CNN

What to know about the whistleblower scandal

Health
7 pains men should never ignore
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

7 pains men should never ignore

News
On this day: October 1
David Becker/Getty Images

On this day: October 1

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Oct.. 2019

National & World
Most commonly misspelled word in each state
iStock/Frankljunior

Most commonly misspelled word in each state

News
On this day: September 30
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

On this day: September 30

News
On this day: September 29
Georges Biard via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 29

News
On this day: September 28
Ilia Yefimovich/Getty Images

On this day: September 28

News
On this day: September 27
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy

On this day: September 27

Economy
Best, worst states for working mothers
iStock/ monkeybusinessimages

Best, worst states for working mothers

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22