Bend Chamber's Brooks joins state Early Learning Council

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon welcomed six new members to the Early Learning Council this week.

"Success in career, college and the classroom begins with early learning and preparing our children to be lifelong learners," Brown said. "We know that we cannot significantly move the needle in education without supporting our youngest children and their families. That's why the work of the Early Learning Council is so important, as we continue to implement Raise Up Oregon."

The Early Learning Council is charged with coordinating a unified and aligned system of early learning throughout Oregon to ensure that all children, no matter what their background or their community, enter school ready to learn and that all families are healthy, stable and attached.

"Our new council members are long-standing champions for young children and families in our state," said Early Learning System Director Miriam Calderon. "I'm excited to work together on changing the trajectory for Oregon children."

The new council will follow the work of the five-year early learning system strategic plan, Raise Up Oregon. In an effort to move this work forward, the council includes representatives for K-12, health and human services, as well as representatives of the early childhood workforce and Oregon Tribal Nations. Members will collaborate with state agency directors to move key objectives forward.

The new council members are:

Angie Blackwell, Early Childhood Program Manager, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde

Katy Brooks, CEO, Bend Chamber of Commerce

Peter Buckley, School Improvement Project Manager, Southern Oregon ESD

Anne Kubisch, President, The Ford Family Foundation

George Mendoza, Superintendent, La Grande School District

Dr. Margaret Miller, Pediatric Hospitalist, Willamette Valley Medical Center

They join continuing Council members, Kali Ladd, Executive Director of KairosPDX; Eva Rippeteau, Political Coordinator with AFSCME, and Sue Miller as the Early Learning Council chair.