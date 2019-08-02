News

Bend Chamber lists SAGE Business Awards nominees

By:
  KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 10:18 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:18 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Chamber’s SAGE Business Awards, presented by US Bank, recognize the achievements of our region’s most exceptional businesses and organizations. We honor the commitment, innovation, and vision it has taken them to succeed, and we celebrate their heartfelt dedication to creating a community that grows and thrives together.

This has been another banner year for nominations. Clearly, the work done by our members is outstanding and worthy of recognition, said Robin Rogers, Director of Programs and Events at the Bend Chamber. “We’re very excited to announce the nominees and are very much looking forward to the big reveal of the recipients at the awards ceremony on September 13,” she added.

After a rigorous judging process, the recipient of each award category will be determined and announced at the awards ceremony. Each nominee is also in the running for the coveted People’s Choice Award. The recipient of the People’s Choice Award is determined by online voting that is open to the public. The nominee with the most votes receives the award. Voting opens on August 1, 2019 and runs until 5:00 p.m. PDT, September 6, 2019. Votes can be made through this link to the survey - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9G2FYCH.

 

The emcee this year is local talent Karen Sipes. Karen is known as a teacher, stage and musical director, vocal instructor, writer, playwright, and a standup comic. Read more about Karen here - https://bendchamber.org/community/karen-sipes/

 

Event Details

·Date: September 13, 2019

·Time: 7 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

·Location: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

·Cost: $59 Chamber Members, $69 General Public

·Register online and purchase tickets at: https://bendchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9310

· 

 

The 2019 SAGE Business Awards nominees are:

Information about each of the nominees can be found at https://bendchamber.org/bend-event/2019-sage-business-awards/ .

 

 

Large Business of the Year

Central Oregon Daily/Zolo Media

Coffman Vision Clinic

Columbia Bank

News Channel 21 KTVZ

Pine Mountain Sports

Sun Mountain Fun Center

Tokyo Starfish

 

Small Business of the Year

Coiled Cabs

Cross Dot Digital & Creative Agency

Mazama Media

Northwestern Home Loans

Precision Body & Paint, Inc.

Ranemaker Institute

Starfire Body Piercing Studio

The UPS Store

Wallace Group

 

Nonprofit Organization of the Year

The Giving Plate

Healthy Beginnings

J Bar J Youth Services

Redmond Proficiency Academy

Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades 

