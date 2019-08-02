Bend Chamber lists SAGE Business Awards nominees

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Chamber’s SAGE Business Awards, presented by US Bank, recognize the achievements of our region’s most exceptional businesses and organizations. We honor the commitment, innovation, and vision it has taken them to succeed, and we celebrate their heartfelt dedication to creating a community that grows and thrives together.

“This has been another banner year for nominations. Clearly, the work done by our members is outstanding and worthy of recognition,” said Robin Rogers, Director of Programs and Events at the Bend Chamber. “We’re very excited to announce the nominees and are very much looking forward to the big reveal of the recipients at the awards ceremony on September 13,” she added.

After a rigorous judging process, the recipient of each award category will be determined and announced at the awards ceremony. Each nominee is also in the running for the coveted People’s Choice Award. The recipient of the People’s Choice Award is determined by online voting that is open to the public. The nominee with the most votes receives the award. Voting opens on August 1, 2019 and runs until 5:00 p.m. PDT, September 6, 2019. Votes can be made through this link to the survey - https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9G2FYCH.

The emcee this year is local talent Karen Sipes. Karen is known as a teacher, stage and musical director, vocal instructor, writer, playwright, and a standup comic. Read more about Karen here - https://bendchamber.org/community/karen-sipes/

Event Details

·Date: September 13, 2019

·Time: 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

·Location: Riverhouse on the Deschutes Convention Center

·Cost: $59 Chamber Members, $69 General Public

·Register online and purchase tickets at: https://bendchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9310

The 2019 SAGE Business Awards nominees are: