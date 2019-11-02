Bend Chamber CEO named to state Early Learning Council

Gov Brown adds new early learning council members

BEND,Ore. - Governor Kate Brown recently appointed six new members to the state's Early Learning Council, tackling issues very familiar to Central Oregon preschool operators.

The new council members are:

Angie Blackwell, Early Childhood Program Manager, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde

Katy Brooks, CEO, Bend Chamber of Commerce

Peter Buckley, school improvement project manager, Southern Oregon ESD

Anne Kubisch, president, The Ford Family Foundation

George Mendoza, superintendent, La Grande School District

Dr. Margaret Miller, pediatric hospitalist, Willamette Valley Medical Center

The council strives to ensure that all students in Oregon are provided with adequate educational resources and that families, regardless of their background or community are healthy and prepared for a learning environment.

"It also takes into consideration a lot of newer research that says the first 1,100 days, or three years of a child's life really stays with you, your entire life," Brooks said Friday. "Also, how important it is when we talk about things like child care, we know how to take care of our kids and make sure we set them up for success."

Raise Up Oregon is a new early-learning strategic plan that the council will continue to work on for the next five years. The program will have council representatives for grades K-12, human and health services, as well as representatives from early child care organizations.

Brooks said problems the state faces include the lack of quality, available child care, as well as difficulty in retaining quality educators.

"Only 1 in 3 children under the age of 5 actually have a place to go," Brooks said.

The owner of Bend Preschool, Russell Crawmer, said one of the main issues he faces running his business is providing benefits to his hired staff.

"Some of the obstacles we've found are being able to provide benefits to our staff, health care, and then also currently, there is a backlog of background checks," said Crawmer. "So, people from out of state, it's taken six, eight, ten weeks to get a background check for someone coming in from out of state."

Crawmer told NewsChannel 21, "For Bend Preschool to provide health insurance for our teachers, it would cost us approximately $10,000 per month. That would raise rates $200 per month on monthly tuition."

Brooks said the Bend City of Commerce and the Early Learning Council are looking to find more ways to offset the cost for early child care, while still ensuring that educators teaching our youth are adequately compensated.