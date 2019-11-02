News

Bend brewery, partner spotlight individuals with disabilities

10 Barrel, Oregon Adaptive Sports team up

BEND, Ore. - Bend's 10 Barrel Brewing and Oregon Adaptive Sports have teamed up to diversify craft beer media by highlighting individuals with disabilities. 

It's part of an initiative by the Brewers Collective unit of Anheuser-Busch called Elevate. 

Through the use of stock photography, this project showcases beer drinkers with disabilities. 

Almost 57 million Americans live with some form of disability, but they make up only 2% of the representation in stock photography. 

"There is definitely a huge gap in the media and the marketing that we consume every day in terms of diversity, from our perspective, in representing people with disabilities," OAS Executive Director Pat Addabbo said Friday. "So by providing these opportunities to organically show a diverse group of people, from our perspective those people with disabilities, it's just really important, and it's helping to bridge that gap."

The project shows people from all walks of life, enjoying the outdoors and the craft beer lifestyle. 

"Content is huge for marketing in any company and a big focus of ours, and having more diversity and inclusion in our content is a big focus and initiative of ours going forward," said 10 Barrel Brewing Director of Marketing Andy Goggins. "Sometimes, that's hard in a town like Bend, Oregon, when a lot of our audience is all across the West."

Bend resident Ashley Schahfer was part of the Elevate photo shoot. She said she wants to change the message around disabilities and bring more exposure to how individuals living with disabilities are just normal people, who love to be a part of this community and be active. 

"I think it helps to further our fight to be included in everything because it starts with media," Schahfer said." That's the thing we consume the most, so when we are represented in those forms, it starts to show up in our built environment and people's minds that disability isn't such a fearful and foreign thing. It's normal."

To find out more, you can visit both 10 Barrel's and OAS's websites. 

If you would like to view the photos, visit these sites:

https://www.pexels.com/@elevate/

https://unsplash.com/@elevatebeer

