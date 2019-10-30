News

Bend bookstore, credit union give books to Head Start kids

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 09:52 AM PDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 09:40 PM PDT

Hundreds of books go to families in need

BEND, Ore. - This summer, Roundabout Books in Bend held a book drive in support of NeighborImpact Head Start. The drive secured 900 books for economically disadvantaged children in Central Oregon.

A total of 450 books were donated by NeighborImpact donors and Roundabout Book patrons. The other 450 were purchased by SELCO Community Credit Union in support of NeighborImpact Head Start.

On Tuesday, SELCO will distribute the books to children in two sessions a Head Start classroom at Head Start's East Bend location (2125 NE Daggett Lane).

Head Start serves economically disadvantaged families by providing children ages 3-5 with high quality pre-kindergarten education. But the funding that supports this program does not allow NeighborImpact to purchase books for children to build their own home libraries -- something that has been found to be a key contributor to academic success in early childhood.

Recent findings published in the journal Social Science Research show that raising a child in a home filled with books positively impacts his or her future academic growth and job attainment. Specifically, the study found that when it comes to standardized tests, "Regardless of how many books the family already has, each addition to the home library helps children do better." 

Thanks to Roundabout patrons and SELCO Community Credit Union, every NeighborImpact Head Start child will be able to take home their very own book.

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people's lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.

NeighborImpact is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities

News
On this day: October 24
Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: October 24

News
On this day: October 23
IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 23

News
World's 10 most expensive cities
David McNew/Getty Images

World's 10 most expensive cities

Travel
World's best roller coasters
FreeImages.com/stef ~

World's best roller coasters

News
On this day: October 22
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

On this day: October 22

Travel
World's 10 tallest buildings
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

World's 10 tallest buildings

Health
States with the lowest vaccination rates
iStock/Yarinca

States with the lowest vaccination rates