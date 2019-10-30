Bend bookstore, credit union give books to Head Start kids

Hundreds of books go to families in need

BEND, Ore. - This summer, Roundabout Books in Bend held a book drive in support of NeighborImpact Head Start. The drive secured 900 books for economically disadvantaged children in Central Oregon.

A total of 450 books were donated by NeighborImpact donors and Roundabout Book patrons. The other 450 were purchased by SELCO Community Credit Union in support of NeighborImpact Head Start.

On Tuesday, SELCO will distribute the books to children in two sessions a Head Start classroom at Head Start's East Bend location (2125 NE Daggett Lane).

Head Start serves economically disadvantaged families by providing children ages 3-5 with high quality pre-kindergarten education. But the funding that supports this program does not allow NeighborImpact to purchase books for children to build their own home libraries -- something that has been found to be a key contributor to academic success in early childhood.

Recent findings published in the journal Social Science Research show that raising a child in a home filled with books positively impacts his or her future academic growth and job attainment. Specifically, the study found that when it comes to standardized tests, "Regardless of how many books the family already has, each addition to the home library helps children do better."

Thanks to Roundabout patrons and SELCO Community Credit Union, every NeighborImpact Head Start child will be able to take home their very own book.

About NeighborImpact: Since 1985, NeighborImpact has been a leader in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Jefferson, Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The agency offers a diversity of services meeting basic human needs for food and shelter, while enriching people's lives by providing access to increased education, skills, and hope for the future. NeighborImpact is a private nonprofit organization that receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.

NeighborImpact is a 21 Cares for Kids partner.