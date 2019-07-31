News

Bend begins enforcing 3-business day parking limit

Was 5 calendar days; can file complaints online

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:42 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:42 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - The Bend Police Department on Wednesday began enforcing a recent amendment to Bend Code that reduces the number of days a vehicle may park on the public right of way from five calendar days to three business days.

City officials said the change is intended to promote parking turnover, shorten the time between when a vehicle is reported as being illegally parked and when the vehicle is towed, and "align with the police department's enforcement capacity."

Vehicles parked illegally on the public right-of-way for more than three business days are subject to citation and towing through a complaint-driven process. Community members can report illegally parked vehicles through a parking complaint.

Volunteers from the police department respond to complaints when they are received. When a volunteer makes contact with a reported vehicle, marks the vehicle tire with chalk and documents its location. Three business days later, a volunteer returns to the marked vehicle. If it has not been moved, the vehicle is towed.

Community members can file a parking complaint online at: www.bendoregon.gov/parkingcomplaint. Paper complaint forms are available at the Police Department, located at 555 Northeast 15th Street, Bend, OR. Illegally parked vehicles may also be reported by calling 541-312-7972.

Complaints received prior to Tuesday must be resubmitted, if the vehicle is still illegally parked, to ensure they are accurately recorded and resolved in compliance with the new regulations.

For questions related to these changes, contact Police Community Liaison Misha Knea at 541-322-2976 or mknea@bendoregon.gov.

For more information on changes to parking limits in the right-of-way, read the issue summary and parking ordinance.

