Bend bank workers thought they saw gun, called police
But it turned out to be a customers' wallet
BEND, Ore. - Police rushed to a downtown Bend bank Friday morning when employees who thought they’d seen a customer with a gun hid under a desk and called 911. But officers said it turned out the object in his hand was his wallet.
Police were dispatched around 9:40 a.m. to the U.S. Bank at 1025 NW Bond Street, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.
Employees said a man had walked into the branch with a firearm, and the callers “were concerned enough to hide under a desk” in the bank.
Based on information given to dispatch, several officers and detectives began an investigation. Burleigh said they determined the bank customer did not have a gun, and a wallet was mistaken for a firearm.
