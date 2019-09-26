Bend attorney named to Deschutes County Circuit Court

Alycia Sykora (Submitted photo)

Alycia Sykora (Submitted photo)

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday appointed Bend attorney Alycia Sykora to the Deschutes County Circuit Court, filling a vacancy created by the recent retirement of Judge Michael Adler.

Sykora also has served as a pro temp judge or the Deschutes County courts, the governor's announcement noted. She has worked in Bend, litigating complex civil disputes since 2002.

Sykora was previously an associate attorney at Oregon Health and Science University and, earlier, an honors attorney at the Oregon Department of Justice. She began her legal career as a law clerk on the Oregon Supreme Court.

Sykora is a graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law and University of Michigan.

In 2015, Sykora was awarded the Edwin J. Peterson Award for Professionalism from the Oregon State Bar. She authored "The Oregon Constitution and Cases" and is an editor of the Oregon Constitutional Law Manual.

Sykora has served on boards and committees for the Deschutes County Bar Association, the Oregon Chapter of the American Constitution Society, the Oregon State Bar's Constitutional Law and Appellate Practice Sections, and University of Oregon Law School Alumni Association.

Her appointment is effective immediately.