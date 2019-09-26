News

Bend attorney named to Deschutes County Circuit Court

Alycia Sykora succeeds retiring Michael Adler

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 11:20 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 11:20 AM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday appointed Bend attorney Alycia Sykora to the Deschutes County Circuit Court, filling a vacancy created by the recent retirement of Judge Michael Adler.

Sykora also has served as a pro temp judge or the Deschutes County courts, the governor's announcement noted. She has worked in Bend, litigating complex civil disputes since 2002. 

Sykora was previously an associate attorney at Oregon Health and Science University and, earlier, an honors attorney at the Oregon Department of Justice. She began her legal career as a law clerk on the Oregon Supreme Court. 

Sykora is a graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law and University of Michigan.

In 2015, Sykora was awarded the Edwin J. Peterson Award for Professionalism from the Oregon State Bar. She authored "The Oregon Constitution and Cases" and is an editor of the Oregon Constitutional Law Manual. 

Sykora has served on boards and committees for the Deschutes County Bar Association, the Oregon Chapter of the American Constitution Society, the Oregon State Bar's Constitutional Law and Appellate Practice Sections, and University of Oregon Law School Alumni Association. 

Her appointment is effective immediately.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Lifestyle
Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan tour Africa

News
On this day: September 26
Robert Mora/Getty Images

On this day: September 26

Economy
Most gambling-addicted states
Julian Herbert/Getty Images

Most gambling-addicted states

Health
5 healthy habits to add decade to your life
iStock/monkeybusinessimages﻿

5 healthy habits to add decade to your life

News
On this day: September 25
Scott Halleran/Getty Images

On this day: September 25

News
On this day: September 24
California Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 24

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

News
On this day: September 22
Douglas Miller/Keystone/Getty Images

On this day: September 22

News
On this day: September 21
Kenyan Presidential Press Service via Getty Images

On this day: September 21

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: September 20
Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

On this day: September 20

News
Celebrities involved in death cases
Getty Images/Pool

Celebrities involved in death cases

News
Jobs with the most obese employees
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

Jobs with the most obese employees

News
On this day: September 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: September 19

News
On this day: September 18
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

On this day: September 18

News
20 'selfie' capitals of the world
FreeImages.com/Marcin Jochimczyk

20 'selfie' capitals of the world

News
On this day: September 17
By John McKeon [CC BY-SA 2.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 17

Recipes
America's top 10 best-selling cereals
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

America's top 10 best-selling cereals

Health
Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items
Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

Nutritional values for 10 tailgating items

News
On this day: September 16
U.S. Navy/FBI via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: September 16

News
On this day: September 15
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: September 15