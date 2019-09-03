C.O. Subways help NeighborImpact food bank

REDMOND, Ore. - During Hunger Action Month this September, Central Oregon Subway® restaurants are helping to fight hunger in their community by providing up to 10,000 meals* to NeighborImpact, a member of the Feeding America nationwide network.

Through this 'Feeding the Need' initiative, when Subway® guests purchase a sub, salad or wrap, with any drink and chips or two cookies, their purchase will help feed people in their community.

"On behalf of the Feeding America network of food banks, we would like to thank the locally owned and operated Subway restaurants in the Bend area for their generous and ongoing support," says Nancy Curby, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "The funds raised through this campaign will help NeighborImpact better serve children and families who may not know where they will find their next meal."

For every 2 meals purchased from Sept. 1-30, more than 10 participating Subway restaurants will donate one meal up to 10,000 meals to local area food banks*.

To learn more about Feeding the Need, please visit: https://www.subway.com/en-us/feedtheneed

To learn more about hunger and to find your local food bank, please visit:

www.feedingamerica.org

*For every 2 meals purchased from 9/1/19-9/30/19, participating Subway® restaurants will donate the monetary equivalent of 1 meal up to 10,000 meals to NeighborImpact's food program. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.