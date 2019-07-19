News

Bend-area resident killed in Highway 97 crash

OSP: Speed, distracted driving apparent factors

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 09:56 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 10:40 AM PDT

CHEMULT, Ore. - (Update: OSP provides details on head-on crash)

A Bend-area resident was killed and two California residents were injured in a head-on crash Thursday evening that closed U.S. Highway 97 in northern Klamath County for about four hours, Oregon State Police said.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 7:30 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 197 between Crescent and Chemult, about two miles south of the junction with state Highway 58, Sgt. Michael Berland said.

An investigation found that the driver of a white 2005 Jeep Liberty was heading south on the highway and drifted onto the southbound shoulder, Berland said. She apparently overcorrected and spun into the oncoming lane, colliding with a gray 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck towing a trailer,

The Jeep driver died at the scene, according to Berland. The driver's name was withheld until family could be notified.

The pickup’s driver, Clarence Noblet, 57, of Janesville, California, and his wife, Larine Noblet, 55, were taken to St. Charles Bend for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Berland said. They were listed in fair condition Friday, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

“Distracted driving and speed are believed to be factors in the crash,” Berland said in a news release.

OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT, the Chemult Rural Fire District and Crescent Fire District.

