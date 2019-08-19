News

Bend activity day planned for people with disabilities

Or chronic medical conditions, on Sept. 14

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 01:28 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 01:28 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Central Oregon nonprofit Destination Rehab is hosting an activity day for people with disabilities and chronic medical conditions. This all-day event will take place in Bend on Saturday, Sept. 14 at The Pavilion.

This event is an incredible opportunity to try something new in a supportive environment. Bring a friend and join us for a day of fun activities and building community. said Dr. Carol-Ann Nelson, founder of Destination Rehab.

The cost is $25, which includes a catered lunch, goodie bag, raffle ticket and free entrance for a family member or friend. Scholarships are available.

This year’s event will highlight many community groups, who are donating their time and funds to make the event happen.

Oregon Adaptive Sports will be showcasing their adaptive rock climbing, hand cycling and kayak programs. NuMotion is this year’s platinum business sponsor, and they are providing wheelchair demos for participants to use in an obstacle course onsite. Other local professionals are offering activities throughout the day, including Pilates and fitness classes, pickleball, lawn games and art station.

Registration is online at www.destinationrehab.org/soar and Eventbrite. Volunteers from the community can sign up online, the planning team is looking for a wide variety of people to volunteer, no specific experience is needed to apply. For questions, contact the Destination Rehab team at admin@destinationrehab.org or 541-241-6837.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

National & World
Best, worst states for millennials
iStock/biglike

Best, worst states for millennials

News
On this day: August 19
Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for AFI

On this day: August 19

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving