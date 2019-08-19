Bend activity day planned for people with disabilities

An activity day for people with disabilities, chronic conditions is planned (Photo: Destination Rehab)

An activity day for people with disabilities, chronic conditions is planned (Photo: Destination Rehab)

BEND, Ore. - Central Oregon nonprofit Destination Rehab is hosting an activity day for people with disabilities and chronic medical conditions. This all-day event will take place in Bend on Saturday, Sept. 14 at The Pavilion.

“This event is an incredible opportunity to try something new in a supportive environment. Bring a friend and join us for a day of fun activities and building community.” said Dr. Carol-Ann Nelson, founder of Destination Rehab.

The cost is $25, which includes a catered lunch, goodie bag, raffle ticket and free entrance for a family member or friend. Scholarships are available.

This year’s event will highlight many community groups, who are donating their time and funds to make the event happen.

Oregon Adaptive Sports will be showcasing their adaptive rock climbing, hand cycling and kayak programs. NuMotion is this year’s platinum business sponsor, and they are providing wheelchair demos for participants to use in an obstacle course onsite. Other local professionals are offering activities throughout the day, including Pilates and fitness classes, pickleball, lawn games and art station.

Registration is online at www.destinationrehab.org/soar and Eventbrite. Volunteers from the community can sign up online, the planning team is looking for a wide variety of people to volunteer, no specific experience is needed to apply. For questions, contact the Destination Rehab team at admin@destinationrehab.org or 541-241-6837.