Bend 90-year-old has golfed his age over 1,000 times

At 90, Bend golfer has shot his age ove

BEND, Ore. - The United States Golf Association says the average golfer in its system carries about a 15 handicap, which means it takes about 90 strokes to complete 18 holes. Bend resident Dave Lamson shoots under 90 all the time -- at 90 years old.

He's been regularly shooting his age since 2003, and in May, he did it for the 1,000th time. He's repeated the feat a couple dozen times since then, and doesn't show any signs of slowing up.

Lamson started golfing as a teenager 75 years ago at a club near where he grew up, south of San Francisco.

"I've played regular golf ever since," Lamson said recently. "Lovely game. Don't want to give it up, even though I'm getting a little old for it now."

Along the way, Lamson served in the Korean War and has also had plenty of memorable rounds on the course. One round against one of the top amateurs in California years ago stands out to him as one of his proudest moments.

"I shot a 69," Lamson said. "He shot a 69, and I finally won the match on the 19th hole."

Lamson credits his good health for letting him golf this well at 90 -- no major back, knee or other problems that keep people his age from hitting the links.

About 2 1/2 years ago, though, Lamson was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He went on hormone therapy, which has stopped the cancer, but it did limit the amount of time he could spend on the course that year.

"That's the only interruption I've had," he said. "That year, I think I only did it about 65 times. People wonder, ‘Why do you have that hole (in your record)?' Well, I was in the hospital bunk."

That's right -- Lamson "only" golfed his age 65 times in the year he was fighting cancer.

Despite his otherwise clean bill of health, Lamson has seen some of the physical decline everyone sees when they reach 90.

"As I got older, of course I can't hit it very far anymore," he said. "I now play the shorter tees, but still, you've gotta shoot the score. I'm still trying every round."

Lamson and his wife, Kandy, have made a point to get rid of the stigma surrounding moving the tees up.

"We've sort of been trendsetters when it comes to moving up a tee and not being embarrassed about moving up," Kandy said. "That's been a big issue for people, and I think that's fading away. I think people are realizing the game is fun, no matter where you play it from."

Other golfers are taking notice, and local tournaments are seeing more participation in their tournaments after letting older golfers move their tee location up.

"It's just brought a lot more involvement with players who wouldn't normally play if the (tee locations) were from the blue tees, which are 6,500 yards," said John Thorsnes, PGA head golf professional at the Bend Golf and Country Club. "It's just allowed those guys who are getting a little older and maybe not playing as well to have a chance to play."

Lamson doesn't play tournaments anymore. Instead, it's usually match play against Kandy, who gives him all the competition he needs.

"When I first started playing, I used to give her strokes," he said. "Now she has to give me strokes."

Kandy's been with him to record all of his age-or-better rounds. He says he has a favorite part about having her with him all this time.

"Because I love her, that's why," he said with a typical chuckle. "I always want her by my side."