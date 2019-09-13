News

Bend 2-time cancer survivor wins $4.6 million jackpot

Megabucks ticket sold at Ashley's Cafe

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 10:47 AM PDT

SALEM, Ore. - Each time Stu MacDonald of Bend purchased his weekly Oregon's Game Megabucks ticket, his wife, Claudia, would say, "Get the winning ticket!"

But when Stu went to purchase his tickets on Saturday, Sept. 7, Claudia forgot to tell Stu to get the winning ticket.

And Stu bought a ticket that was worth $4.6 million anyway.

"I am a very lucky guy," MacDonald said. "I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing."

MacDonald won the Oregon's Game Megabucks jackpot on a quick pick ticket he purchased at Ashley's Café on Northeast Third Street in Bend. MacDonald opted to take the bulk sum payment of $2.3 million, and after taxes took home $1.56 million.

"We are thrilled to learn that we sold a Megabucks jackpot," said Tezra Kong, Director of Operations for Ashley's. "We are excited for the team who sold the ticket. A big congratulations to our guests on their windfall. Some of the seller's bonus will go back to the team that strive to delight our guests every day here at Ashley's in Wagner Mall."

For selling the winning ticket, Ashley's Cafe will receive a 1% selling bonus of $46,000.

During the 2015-17 biennium, more than $28.9 million in Oregon Lottery proceeds were directed to economic development, parks, education and watershed enhancement in Deschutes County, where MacDonald lives and purchased the ticket. Since 1985, Oregon Lottery players have won more than $38 billion in prizes.

The Oregon Lottery reminds players to always sign the back of their Lottery tickets, regardless of the game. In the event of winning a jackpot, they should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Prize winners of more than $50,000 are advised to contact the Lottery office and schedule an appointment to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $12 billion for economic development, public education, state parks, Veterans services and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery, visit www.oregonlottery.org

