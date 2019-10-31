News

Beaverton mushroom hunter found dead in SW Wash.

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 12:46 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:50 PM PDT

CARSON, Wash. (AP) — A 78-year-old Beaverton man who was reported missing this month while hunting for mushrooms east of Vancouver, Washington, has been found dead.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Richard Sugai went mushroom hunting along U.S. Forest Road 60, about 10 miles north of Carson, along with family members Oct. 19.

Sugai was last seen entering the forest and was reported missing that day.

Family and search and rescue officials searched for Sugai, who had a medical condition that necessitated daily medication, but they were unable to find him.

Subsequent searches were unsuccessful. On Tuesday, the Skamania County Sheriff's Office said it would end the search.

On Thursday, the agency said he had been found dead.

No details about his death were immediately released.

According to the sheriff's office, the family had picked mushrooms in the area "for decades."

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

Politics
2020 presidential candidates
Getty Images

2020 presidential candidates

News
On this day: November 5
Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

On this day: November 5

News
TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities
krzysiuc/SXC

TripAdvisor picks world's top 10 cities

News
On this day: November 3
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: November 3

News
On this day: November 2
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: November 2

News
On this day: November 1
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

On this day: November 1

News
America's most and least obese cities
Augusta Convention and Visitors Bureau via CNN

America's most and least obese cities

News
Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

Deschutes Co. Parole & Probation Wanted List - Nov. 2019

News
On this day: October 31
FreeImages.com/bruno sersocima

On this day: October 31

News
States with the most pride
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

States with the most pride

News
Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability
Getty Images

Top 10 housing markets for growth and stability

News
On this day: October 30
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 30

News
On this day: October 29
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On this day: October 29

News
Where Americans are moving
Wikimedia Commons

Where Americans are moving

News
On this day: October 28
CBS Television via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 28

News
America's least/most fit cities
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

America's least/most fit cities

News
On this day: October 27
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

On this day: October 27

News
On this day: October 26
Tilla via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 26

News
On this day: October 25
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

On this day: October 25

News
How much families need to get by

How much families need to get by

News
25 hardest-working U.S. cities
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

25 hardest-working U.S. cities