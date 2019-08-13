News

Base Camp program preps Bend-La Pine freshmen for high school

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 11:37 AM PDT

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:37 AM PDT

BEND, Ore. - High schools are opening their doors to incoming freshmen this week as part of Bend-La Pine Schools’ Base Camp, now in its second year. About 180 ninth-graders are connecting with peers and staff, learning about activities and athletics, touring schools, deepening study skills, developing leadership skills and more.

“If freshmen have a successful first year, they are more likely to reach graduation,” said Steph Bennett, coordinator for Base Camp. “Our goal is to make that transition from middle school to high school a positive and exciting next step.”

The free program, which is led by ninth-grade teachers at each school, lasts two weeks and includes about 40-50 students each from Bend Senior High, La Pine High, Mountain View High and Summit High schools.

Some students are invited to attend the program while others signed up last spring. Bennett says that the results from the 2018-19 participants are positive showing that students who participated had better attendance, less discipline referrals and higher GPAs than a similar peer group.

“Our goal is for students to develop strong bonds with teachers, understand what they need to do to be successful students and ultimately walk into the first day of high school feeling confident and ready,” said Bennett.

At Mountain View High School on Monday, more than 40 freshmen gathered in the school’s library, where they learned about the bell schedule, met with the activities and athletic directors, played a high school-themed guessing game and made connections with fellow students and key staff members.

“Ultimately, we want them to show up the first day of school feeling comfortable and prepared,” said Brandie Ross, Spanish teacher and Base Camp teacher.

Incoming freshman Clay Holman said he thinks Base Camp has helped him get prepared for — and excited about — high school: We know the layout of the school and where our classes are. We met the principal. We found out about rallies and clubs, and we’ve been having fun while learning about school.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


By clicking Submit users are agreeing to follow the Terms of Service
comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Slideshows

News
On this day: August 18
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: August 18

News
Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

Rescue of injured Smith Rock climber

News
On this day: August 17
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: August 17

News
On this day: August 16
Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Niche Media

On this day: August 16

Pets
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

News
10 most educated countries
CNN Image

10 most educated countries

News
On this day: August 15
Martin St-Amant - Wikipedia - CC-BY-SA-3.0

On this day: August 15

Economy
Best, worst states for women
iStock/damircudic

Best, worst states for women

Health
Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods
iStock/martinturzak

Eat more of these 10 heart healthy foods

News
On this day: August 14
Alan Light via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 14

News
America's most literate cities
CNN

America's most literate cities

News
On this day: August 13
Chris Jackson, Sascha Steinbach/Getty Images

On this day: August 13

National & World
Most overworked cities in the US
CNN Video

Most overworked cities in the US

Family
Best, worst states to raise a family
iStock / 4774344sean

Best, worst states to raise a family

News
On this day: August 12
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On this day: August 12

News
On this day: August 11
Eva Rinaldi via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 11

News
Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

Your photos of wild weather week on High Desert

News
On this day: August 10
Stage Two Productions via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 10

News
Most dangerous states for drunken driving
iStock/EasyBuy4u

Most dangerous states for drunken driving

News
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

Travel
World's most beautiful castles
Getty Images

World's most beautiful castles