Auditor: Portland Police spent $15.7 million on overtime
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Police Bureau spent $15.7 million on overtime in 2018.
A report released Tuesday by the city auditor concluded the bureau needs to improve overtime management to prevent officer fatigue.
The auditor said PPB could reduce the demand for overtime by using data and timely reports, placing limits on the amount of overtime officers can work and taking control of the time officers work on contracts for other employers.
KOIN reports that data shows one patrol officer worked a 97-hour week at one point. In addition to his usual shifts, he picked up extra shifts to cover staff shortages, testified in court and did other overtime work.
