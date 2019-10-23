Audit: New Oregon public aid computers meet standards

SALEM, Ore. - The state of Oregon's massive new computer system designed to determine eligibility for public assistance benefits generally followed industry standards for data conversion during its implementation, according to an audit released Wednesday by Secretary of State Bev Clarno.

The findings are outlined in the report entitled: "Integrated Eligibility Project Has Generally Followed Industry Standards to Help Ensure Data Is Converted Completely and Accurately."

This project is co-managed by the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). The resulting system, referred to as the "ONE system," should make applying for public assistance programs easier and more efficient, officials say. It should also help reduce fraud, waste, and abuse and improve the accuracy of eligibility determinations.

Even though both agencies generally followed industry standards and developed appropriate plans, the audit did identify some weaknesses, Clarno said.

These weaknesses included a risk of exposure of sensitive information for approximately 700,000 Oregonians due to inappropriate access and monitoring controls. The lack of detailed staff planning and a potential data conversion testing gap could impact the timely completion and successful implementation of the ONE system, according to the audit.

"This new eligibility system for public assistance benefits has been a huge undertaking for the state and offers many potential benefits," Clarno said. "As the project is nearing completion, our real-time audit provides timely assurance of what is working, as well as areas needing corrective action from management."

Read the full audit on the Secretary of State website.