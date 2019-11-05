News

At least 3 horses found dead on Creswell property

Posted: Nov 05, 2019 11:14 AM PST

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 11:14 AM PST

CRESWELL, Ore. (AP) — Court documents say least three dead horses were found on the property near Creswell where 61 horses were seized last week.

The Register-Guard reports a newly filed search warrant affidavit made available Monday in Lane County Circuit Court found that some of the horses that were seized at the DeLeonardo Training Center were eating their own feces and wooden posts.

The affidavit says additional deceased horses are expected to be found on the property.

Gwenyth Davies has been arrested and cited in lieu of custody for felony second-degree animal neglect.

Since then, owners of the horses, which Davies boarded on her property, have come forward, frustrated that Lane County is holding their animals as criminal evidence instead of returning them to their rightful owners. The Oregon Humane Society said the process to identify the owners and return the horses could take weeks or months.

