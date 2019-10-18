News

At Fred Meyer, now cash back will cost you

New fees reached Bend, Redmond locations this week



Posted: Oct 17, 2019 11:25 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:31 PM PDT



BEND, Ore. - There's a new policy in place at Fred Meyer that could affect the way you shop.

 

Parent company Kroger started rolling out a new cash back fee in select stores back East this summer. It reached areas of Oregon, including the Bend and Redmond locations, this week.


Here's how it breaks down:


If you take out up to $100 in cash at the register, you will pay a 50-cent fee. If you withdraw anywhere between $100 and $300, you'll be charged $3.50.

 

NewsChannel 21 spoke with several Fred Meyer shoppers on Thursday who were frustrated by the change.

 

"I think it's ridiculous, said Marcee Talbot. I think Kroger's floundering, so they're trying to find ways to make money."

 

"I will go somewhere where I won't have to pay to have cash back," said Darcey Byers.

 

"I would just have to find a new way, somewhere to get cash back, said Shannon Cervantes. I'm not really sure how that would look and I do like to have cash on me. So, just another thing I'd have to think about, which normally I just get cash back at the store and it's no problem."

 

Fred Meyer sent NewsChannel 21 a statement on Thursday that read, Fred Meyer makes life easier for our customers by providing a quicker and more convenient way for shoppers to withdraw cash from their bank account. Our customers can receive up to $300 through the PIN pad cash back process at the checkstand anytime they use their debit card in our stores."

