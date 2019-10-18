At Fred Meyer, now cash back will cost you

New cash back fee at Fred Meyer

BEND, Ore. - There's a new policy in place at Fred Meyer that could affect the way you shop.

Parent company Kroger started rolling out a new cash back fee in select stores back East this summer. It reached areas of Oregon, including the Bend and Redmond locations, this week.



Here's how it breaks down:



If you take out up to $100 in cash at the register, you will pay a 50-cent fee. If you withdraw anywhere between $100 and $300, you'll be charged $3.50.

NewsChannel 21 spoke with several Fred Meyer shoppers on Thursday who were frustrated by the change.

"I think it's ridiculous,” said Marcee Talbot. “I think Kroger's floundering, so they're trying to find ways to make money."

"I will go somewhere where I won't have to pay to have cash back," said Darcey Byers.

"I would just have to find a new way, somewhere to get cash back,” said Shannon Cervantes. “I'm not really sure how that would look and I do like to have cash on me. So, just another thing I'd have to think about, which normally I just get cash back at the store and it's no problem."

Fred Meyer sent NewsChannel 21 a statement on Thursday that read, “Fred Meyer makes life easier for our customers by providing a quicker and more convenient way for shoppers to withdraw cash from their bank account. Our customers can receive up to $300 through the PIN pad cash back process at the checkstand anytime they use their debit card in our stores."