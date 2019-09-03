News

Hwy. 126 partly open after asphalt truck rolls, spills load

Westbound lane reopens near Powell Butte

By:

Posted: Sep 03, 2019 03:59 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:44 PM PDT

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. - (Update: Westbound lane reopens; traffic flagged through)

A truck overturned and spilled its load of asphalt on state Highway 126 just west of Powell Butte Tuesday afternoon, blocking the road for a time, ODOT reported.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near milepost 7. The driver had been removed from the cab to be taken to the hospital about a half-hour later, according to initial reports.

ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said a cleanup was getting underway, but it appeared it was going to be an extensive process, using loaders to remove the material.

The westbound lane reopened by 4:45 p.m., with flaggers letting traffic through in alternating directions. Avoiding the area if possible is still recommended.

Follow our TripCheck page for updates. We’ll have more information as available.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


