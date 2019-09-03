Hwy. 126 partly open after asphalt truck rolls, spills load

A truck overturned and spilled its load of asphalt on state Highway 126 near Powell Butte Tuesday afternoon, officials say (Photo: Sharon Davidson)

A truck overturned and spilled its load of asphalt on state Highway 126 near Powell Butte Tuesday afternoon, officials say (Photo: Sharon Davidson)

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. - (Update: Westbound lane reopens; traffic flagged through)

A truck overturned and spilled its load of asphalt on state Highway 126 just west of Powell Butte Tuesday afternoon, blocking the road for a time, ODOT reported.

The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near milepost 7. The driver had been removed from the cab to be taken to the hospital about a half-hour later, according to initial reports.

ODOT spokesman Peter Murphy said a cleanup was getting underway, but it appeared it was going to be an extensive process, using loaders to remove the material.

The westbound lane reopened by 4:45 p.m., with flaggers letting traffic through in alternating directions. Avoiding the area if possible is still recommended.

Follow our TripCheck page for updates. We’ll have more information as available.