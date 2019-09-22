News

Army Corps awards Columbia River jetty repair contract

By:
  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 01:05 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 01:05 PM PDT

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — The federal government has awarded a $140 million contract for repair of a jetty that protects the mouth of the Columbia River.

The Astorian reports heavy marine contractor J.E. McAmis was awarded the contract to repair the South Jetty over five years.

The company will oversee the placement of 400,000 tons of rock along the 6-mile  jetty.

The work will be the final piece of a three-phase rehabilitation of jetties protecting the river's mouth.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers maintains the river's jetties, pile dikes and shipping channel.

McAmis is based in Chico, California, and maintains a large yard in Longview, Washington.

Company vice president Scott Vandegrift says the company will commence work in the next couple of weeks and start placing rocks in March.

Copyright 2019 KTVZ. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


