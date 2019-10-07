Another fall, another Deschutes River fish rescue

Water officials say major canal piping effort in next few years should end need for fall fish rescue on a stretch of the Deschutes (File photo)

BEND, Ore. - This week, Central Oregonians will come together to rescue fish and mitigate impacts caused by drought and scheduled, seasonal streamflow changes in the Upper Deschutes River.

Streamflows in the Upper Deschutes from Wickiup Reservoir to Bend are being reduced to refill reservoirs for the 2020 irrigation season. As a result, fish can become stranded along a 1-mile stretch of channel that dries out every year, from Lava Island Trailhead to Meadow Camp off the Deschutes River.

Nearly 50% of Central Oregon farmers depend on the water stored within Wickiup Reservoir.

"The fish rescue is a temporary measure," said Lisa Windom, special projects coordinator for the North Unit Irrigation District. "The irrigation districts are working toward long-term solutions to balance the flows."

By piping open irrigation canals, promoting on-farm conservation by patrons (piping private deliveries, converting to sprinklers), and entering temporary instream leases, irrigation districts have the opportunity to conserve millions of gallons of water each year. The conservation projects will allow for the continued increase in winter flows in the Upper Deschutes River, improving fish and wildlife habitat.

Over the next five years, the districts are expected to pipe more than 400,000 feet of open canals across Central Oregon, to the tune of nearly 94 cubic feet per second in water savings.

"The conservation measures and management practices the districts are implementing will benefit the river and our region's farmers and communities," said Craig Horrell, president of the Deschutes Basin Board of Control. "Our long-term plan is to release more flows during the winter, keeping the side channels connected to the river and eliminating the need for fish rescues."

In the meantime, the irrigation districts are partnering with the Deschutes River Conservancy, the Deschutes Redbands Chapter of Trout Unlimited, Coalition for the Deschutes, and dozens of volunteers from the community to collect stranded fish and relocate them to the main river channel.

"While we're looking forward to the day when the fish rescue isn't needed anymore, we're excited to help with the fish rescue again this year. It's an opportunity for farmers, anglers, and river advocates to work side-by-side, for the sake of the fish," said Gail Snyder, executive director of the Coalition for the Deschutes.

The fish rescue is an example of how river advocacy organizations, irrigation districts, businesses, nonprofits and individuals have come together in support of a "Shared Vision for the Deschutes." Shared Vision partners believe they will be able to restore the river to a healthy condition in the shortest time practicable by working together as partners in a genuinely collaborative manner for the betterment of all.

