Amtrak train stopped; man who made threats arrested

Fresno, Calif., man taken off train near Hwy. 58

Posted: Aug 04, 2019 09:19 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:45 PM PDT

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an Amtrak passenger train was forced to make an unscheduled stop in Klamath County on Sunday so a California man who threatened to harm himself and others could be removed from the train and arrested.

The Klamath County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Mason Lira of Fresno, California, was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with public transportation.

Police say Lira was arrested after the Coast Starlight train from Los Angeles to Seattle stopped west of Highway 58.

Authorities say train personnel contacted police around 11 a.m. after Lira made unusual gestures, statements about weapons and threats to passengers and the conductor.

First responders were dispatched to the scene at Odell Lake, near Shelter Cove.

Authorities say no weapons were found, and there were no injuries reported.

The train with 272 passengers and 15 crew members was delayed for nearly five hours.

