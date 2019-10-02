Allegiant's RDM-Las Vegas, Phoenix flights set to take off

Allegiant Air Airbus A320 (File image)

REDMOND, Ore. - Starting this week, Allegiant Air adds two new twice-weekly, nonstop flights from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) to McCarran International Airport (LAS) and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (IWA).

The Redmond-Las Vegas flights begin Thursday and the flights to Phoenix-Mesa on Friday, both using the Airbus A320-family aircraft (equipped with 177 standard economy seats).

Allegiant Airlines will celebrate the inaugural inbound LAS-RDM flight (scheduled to arrive at 4:53 p.m.) and the inaugural outbound RDM-LAS flight (scheduled to depart at 8:53 p.m.) on Thursday.

Additional festivities are also planned on Friday for the first arrival from Phoenix-Mesa (IWA) to RDM (at 6:30 p.m.) and the first departure from RDM to IWA (at 7:15 p.m.).

Allegiant's return to Redmond makes them the sixth airline serving the airport, joining Alaska Air, American, United, Delta and Sun Country Airlines.

Redmond is one of three new cities Allegiant Air is adding to its route map, the others being State College, Pennsylvania and Traverse City, Michigan. A total of 10 routes are being added, the Las Vegas-based airline said.

“We’re excited to continue our growth by adding 10 new route options and three new cities to the Allegiant network,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant's vice-president of planning and revenue. “We know customers will love having our convenient, friendly service out of their hometown airport to great destinations across the country.”

Redmond Airport Director Zachary Bass said, “The additional capacity and new destinations these Allegiant flights will add are a great benefit to Central Oregon communities.

"RDM experienced record-breaking passenger numbers this year, and air carriers are responding. RDM and the Central Oregon Air Service team are pleased to see Allegiant Air’s return to RDM and encourage the public to support the new air carrier service.”

Allegiant’s new flights will be operated by Worldwide Flight Services (WFS). The direct service from RDM to LAS coincides with Allegiant’s expansion of existing service from their LAS hub, providing passengers with the convenience of additional connection options.

Tickets are now available for purchase. Visit the RDM airport’s website, www.flyrdm.com, for a link to Allegiant Air schedules and other useful airport and travel information.