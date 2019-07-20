News

Albany man pleads not guilty in Foster Farms incident

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Albany man has pleaded not guilty to charges related to a Thursday incident in which a shot was fired at Foster Farms in Corvallis.

The Gazette-Times reports 22-year-old Adrian Nickerson faces charges including failure to perform the duties of a driver, criminal mischief, theft, unlawful possession of a firearm and burglary, among others.

Nickerson's attorney, John Rich, entered the not guilty pleas Friday in Benton County Circuit Court.

Benton County Senior Assistant District Attorney Amie Matusko says Nickerson was involved in a traffic crash Thursday and realizing he didn't have his license with him, grabbed his backpack, which contained a handgun, and ran to his job at Foster Farms.

She says Nickerson went into a women's restroom to change into his uniform and fired a shot into the ceiling when a woman entered. No one was injured.

His bail was set at $1 million.

