Alaska Airlines to add RDM flights to LAX, SFO, San Diego

Alaska Airlines adding three new RDM flights

Alaska Airlines will be stepping up its Redmond Municipal Airport presence in a major way in early 2020, with new daily flights to and from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego on their 76-seat Embraer 175 jets, the airline announced Wednesday.

San Diego becomes the 10th non-stop destination served by RDM. Currently, Alaska only flies from Redmond to Portland and Seattle, although those make up more than 40% of all commercial flights at the Central Oregon airport.

It's been a year of growth at Roberts Field, as United Airlines recently began seasonal flights to Chicago from RDM, while Allegiant will return in October with flights to Las Vegas and Phoenix.

"A lot it really comes down to is our customers," Airport Director Zachary Bass said. "Are we showing that we need added capacity? Central Oregon is growing, and our customer base loves to fly, and they're flying out of Redmond -- and this is kind of a byproduct of that. More destinations and more frequency."

Bass also said the airport is still trying to attract flights to and from San Jose.

Here's Alaska's news release, including the start dates and times for the new RDM flights:

Alaska Airlines reaffirms its commitment to the West Coast with new, nonstop service from the Pacific Northwest and the state of Alaska in the north, and from San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego in the south.

Starting in early January, guests will be able to travel eight new routes, which will appeal to both leisure travelers and those flying for business. Tickets are now on sale. The new scheduled service will link these destinations:

Spokane to Los Angeles (two daily departures)

Spokane to San Francisco (two daily departures)

Redmond / Bend, Oregon to Los Angeles

Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Diego

Redmond / Bend, Oregon to San Francisco

Boise to Los Angeles (two daily departures)

Missoula, Montana to Los Angeles

Anchorage to San Francisco

"We're excited to offer even more nonstops between vibrant Pacific Northwest communities and our growing hubs in California," said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. "Whether it's travel for a weekend getaway to Missoula or a day trip to San Francisco, we're proud to offer nearly 600 daily flights between West Coast cities."

New Redmond / Bend service:

Start Date Destination Departs Arrives Frequency Aircraft Jan. 7 Redmond / Bend- Los Angeles 6:00 p.m. 8:50 p.m. Daily E175 Jan. 7 Los Angeles- Redmond / Bend 8:00 a.m. 10:39 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 Redmond / Bend- San Diego 11:40 a.m. 2:08 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 San Diego- Redmond / Bend 2:50 p.m. 5:19 p.m. Daily E175 March 19 Redmond / Bend- San Francisco 7:00 a.m. 8:38 a.m. Daily E175 March 19 San Francisco- Redmond / Bend 6:35 p.m. 8:14 p.m. Daily E175

Alaska is also increasing the frequency of flights between certain markets:

Beginning Jan. 7, there will be an additional flight between San Francisco and Orange County, California, for a total of seven daily nonstops. On March 19, there will be the addition of a second daily flight between San Francisco and Chicago O'Hare.

On Jan. 7, the flight between San Diego and Orlando, which is currently flown five times a week, becomes daily nonstop service. Starting March 19, second daily flights will begin between San Diego and Boise, and San Diego and Santa Rosa, California. Also on March 19, nonstop service between San Diego and San Jose, California, increases from four to six flights daily. On May 21, a second daily flight between San Diego and Boston goes into service.

Alaska's guests can connect with the airline's Global Partners at gateway airports on the West Coast – such as Los Angeles and San Francisco – to fly to more than 900 destinations around the globe. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with the airline's highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program.

A majority of the new routes will be served by the Embraer 175 jet, an aircraft with only window and aisle seating – no middle seats. On all of the new routes, guests will enjoy award-winning service in a three-class cabin that includes First Class and Premium Class; a fresh, seasonal food and beverage menu; Most Free Movies in the Sky with hundreds of movies and TV shows available for viewing on personal devices; free texting on most flights; and Wi-Fi connectivity for purchase.

Alaska has also renovated its airport lounges in Anchorage, Los Angeles and Seattle, with a brand-new lounge in San Francisco scheduled to open in 2020.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,200 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019.