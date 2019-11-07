Air quality advisory over smoky conditions extended

Hazy sky Thursday in Portland (Photo: ODOT TripCheck)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality says smoky skies and stagnant air are expected to hang around in much of Oregon and southwest Washington for another week.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency initially issued an air quality advisory Monday, but on Wednesday extended the warning. The agency now expects the air quality advisory to be in effect until at least Nov. 12.

Stagnant air conditions are trapping smoke and other contaminants near the ground where people breathe. Several county and local health agencies have issued burning restrictions.

DEQ asked people to follow burn restrictions in their areas and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity, especially those with lung or heart problems and young children.