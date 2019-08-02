News

AARP seeks tax preparation volunteers

  KTVZ.COM news sources

PORTLAND, Ore. - What kind of volunteer job can you have that brings millions of dollars into the pockets of Oregonians? Become an AARP Tax volunteer to make a difference, no matter where you live in Oregon!

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation's largest volunteer-run tax-preparation service. The foundation is looking to expand its team of volunteers for the upcoming tax season and is accepting new volunteers through the end of October.

Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation and assistance to low- and moderate-income individuals nationwide. Volunteers make a difference in their communities by helping taxpayers, and their families, who might otherwise miss out on the tax credits and deductions they've earned.

There are a variety of volunteer roles, including tax preparers, client facilitators, those who can provide technical and management assistance and interpreters. Every level of experience is welcome. Volunteer tax preparers complete tax preparation training and IRS certification.

Last year, 1,093 AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Oregon volunteers helped more than 45,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at approximately 128 sites in Oregon, including senior centers, libraries and other convenient locations.

Tax Aide volunteers helped to bring more than $47 million in refunds into Oregon as well as more than $11 million in Earned Income Tax Credits.

"People love to be helpful to individual families and help them qualify for credits that they may not even know they are eligible for," said Bob Bruce, state coordinator for AARP Tax Aide.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968, and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program now involves 35,000 volunteers and serves over 2.5 million taxpayers annually at nearly 5,000 sites nationwide. In 2019 taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.4 billion in income tax refunds and more than $200 million in Earned Income Tax Credits (EITCs). Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP or a retiree to use Tax-Aide. 

To learn about our volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide  or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS. 

About AARP Foundation

AARP Foundation works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults build economic opportunity and social connectedness. As AARP's charitable affiliate, we serve AARP members and nonmembers alike. Bolstered by vigorous legal advocacy, we spark bold, innovative solutions that foster resilience, strengthen communities and restore hope.

To learn more about AARP Foundation, visit aarpfoundation.org.

