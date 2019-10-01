News

8 vaping lung illness cases reported in Oregon

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 01:16 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 01:17 PM PDT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State health officials say three additional cases of severe lung illnesses linked to vaping have been reported, bringing the total to eight.

The Oregon Health Authority said last week that two Oregon victims had died. That escalation prompted the state, lawmakers and Gov. Kate Brown to launch a barrage of anti-vaping messaging, including calls for action.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the five victims Oregon officials reported last week all shopped at legal retail marijuana stores. A health authority spokesman did not say if the three new cases did, too.

The state on Friday proposed a six-month ban on vaping products, part of a six-point list of options for the governor's consideration for stemming the tide of vaping-related illnesses.

Last week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee directed the state Board of Health to exercise its emergency authority to ban all flavored vaping products, including those with THC.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said as of Sept. 27 there were 805 confirmed and probable cases nationwide.

