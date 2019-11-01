News

700-acre prescribed burn planned E. of La Pine

Scheduled next Tuesday and Wednesday

  • KTVZ.COM news sources

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 04:56 PM PDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 04:56 PM PDT

BEND, Ore. - Fire managers are planning to ignite a prescribed understory burn next Tuesday and Wednesday on the Deschutes National Forest east of La Pine.

Officials say prescribed burning will help maintain the Ponderosa pine ecosystem by reducing heavy accumulation of ground fuels and improving habitat for native plants and wildlife.

The prescribed burn unit is 700 acres and part of the Deadlog project area on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District.  It is located about 28 miles east of La Pine, near the junction of Forest Roads 22 and 23.  Ignition will begin on Tuesday, November 5 and is expected to continue into Wednesday, November 6. 

Smoke may temporarily impact Forest Roads 18 and 22, as well as private residences near Fort Rock and Hole in the Ground.

Smoke may be visible from state highways and nearby Forest Roads and drivers may experience smoke impacts.  For all prescribed fires, signs will be posted on significant nearby Forest roads and state highways that could be impacted.  The public is encouraged to close their windows at night and if smoke is on the roadway, turn on headlights and slow down while traveling through smoky areas. 

The public’s health is important to the Forest Service.  While significant preventative measures are taken, many factors influence a person’s susceptibility to smoke, including severity and duration of smoke exposure and a person’s health.  If individuals feel impacted by smoke, they should avoid outdoor physical exertion and remain indoors.  If people experience serious health impacts from the smoke, they should contact their doctor.  For more information about smoke and health, visit the Oregon Health Authority recommendations through this link: http://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForWildfire.aspx#health.

Fuels specialists will follow policies outlined in the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan, which governs smoke from prescribed fires (including pile burning), and attempts to minimize impacts to visibility and public health.

Keep up with prescribed fire in Central Oregon by visiting: http://www.centraloregonfire.org, or text “COFIRE” to 888-777 to receive text alerts.

For more information, visit the Deschutes website at www.fs.usda.gov/deschutes and follow us on twitter @CentralORFire.

