5.4 earthquake recorded off Oregon coast
BANDON, Ore. (AP) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning about 150 miles off the Oregon coast.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred around 8 a.m. about 152 miles west of Bandon. It had a depth of about 6 miles.
Authorities say the temblor was likely too far offshore for it to be felt on land.
Another, 2.7-mganitude quake was recorded in the same general area about an hour later.
