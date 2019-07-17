5.4 earthquake recorded off Oregon coast

(c) Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. MGN graphic

BANDON, Ore. (AP) — A 5.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday morning about 150 miles off the Oregon coast.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred around 8 a.m. about 152 miles west of Bandon. It had a depth of about 6 miles.

Authorities say the temblor was likely too far offshore for it to be felt on land.

Another, 2.7-mganitude quake was recorded in the same general area about an hour later.