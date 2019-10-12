News

5 charged in Klamath drug-trafficking organization

By:

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 11:17 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 11:17 PM PDT

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — Five people have been charged for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin manufactured in Mexico in the Klamath Falls area.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams said Thursday that Rogelio Gomez-Arias, Irving Beas Ceballos, Alexis Chavez-Franco, and Domingo Matias-Hernandez are each charged by indictment with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth between May and October 2018.

Ceballos is also charged with possessing meth and heroin with the intent to distribute and Gomez-Arias, Chavez-Franco and Matias-Hernandez are charged with distributing meth.

Juan Rodriguez-Ramirez is charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

On Wednesday, law enforcement executed five federal search warrants in the Klamath Falls area, seizing over 37 pounds of meth, 440 grams of heroin, 14 firearms and nearly $50,000 in cash and arrested all five men.

