42,000-acre Hanford monument wildfire 60% contained

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 05:21 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 05:21 PM PDT

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A fire on the Hanford Reach National Monument has burned nearly 42,000 acres (an estimated 65 square miles) northwest of Richland.

News outlets report Captain Ron Fryer Of Benton County Fire Protection District 1 says officials flew over the Cold Creek Fire and took GPS markings to determine the estimate as of 3 p.m. Friday. At that time it was 60% contained.

More than 200 firefighters were working on the fire, burning near Highway 24 in Benton County, just east of the Yakima County line. Fryer said crews expect to have the fire 100% contained by Sunday, unless unforeseen wind interferes.

No structures are known to have been damaged, and no injuries have been reported.

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

